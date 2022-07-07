Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,637. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

