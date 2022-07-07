Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,202. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.97 and its 200-day moving average is $417.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.