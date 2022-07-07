Emerald Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 354,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.