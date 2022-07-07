Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704,411 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75.

