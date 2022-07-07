Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.17. 79,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 131,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Eloro Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 17.52. The firm has a market cap of C$209.25 million and a P/E ratio of -35.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.06.

In other news, Director Francis Sauve acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,917,643.25.

Eloro Resources Company Profile (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

