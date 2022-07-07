Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 0.9% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

