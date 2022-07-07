DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $1.86 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $1.93 million and $70,644.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00009100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,112% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.15 or 0.10380375 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 696.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016712 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

