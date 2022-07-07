Douglas Devine Sells 1,239 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.66. 9,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.