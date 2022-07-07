Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

