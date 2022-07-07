Dogecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $392.74 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.10 billion and approximately $392.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00244725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

