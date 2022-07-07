Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading 4% Higher

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 11,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 54,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

DFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.47). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

