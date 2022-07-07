Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Raised by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.91) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

DEO stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $171.36. 3,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,939. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.