Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €64.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($72.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €49.34 ($51.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.43 and its 200 day moving average is €55.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.20 ($45.00) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($70.48).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

