Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches Market Cap of $33.73 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $33.73 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.71 or 0.10397139 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00138171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 667.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars.

