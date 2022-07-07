Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

