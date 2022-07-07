Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,200 ($50.86) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,300 ($64.18). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

LON DPH opened at GBX 3,732 ($45.19) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 3,066 ($37.13) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($66.90). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,413.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,920.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,570.15.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

