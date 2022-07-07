Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

