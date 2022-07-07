DAO Maker Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $93.75 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006475 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.71 or 0.10397139 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00138171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 667.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

