DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $95.65 million and $5.27 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00123300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00627458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033447 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

