Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 735,273 shares.The stock last traded at $11.06 and had previously closed at $11.03.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,122,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,989,783.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $981,600 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,248,000 after buying an additional 3,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.