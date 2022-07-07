Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Capitalization Hits $896,542.08

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $896,542.08 and $2,070.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00134044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00451233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00034485 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,176,762 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

