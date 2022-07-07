Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for about 2.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.12% of Crown worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,884. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

