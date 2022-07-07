Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.39

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $80.66 million and $3.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,949.10 or 0.99855609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00045149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

