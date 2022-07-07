Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Trimmed by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.98. 20,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,533. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $399.20 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

