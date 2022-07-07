Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,832 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $172.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

