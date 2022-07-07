Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.40. 47,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 656,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

