Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 9020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.05 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41.
Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)
