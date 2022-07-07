Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 9020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.05 million and a P/E ratio of -14.41.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

