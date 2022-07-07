Columbus Macro LLC Sells 8,110 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $292.13. The company had a trading volume of 519,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,806,828. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.02 and its 200-day moving average is $335.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

