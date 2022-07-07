Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 100.3% higher against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $184,292.57 and approximately $4,188.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00133506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00703774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00034314 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.