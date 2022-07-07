Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$119.00 at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$119.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$114.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.39.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$89.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$86.79 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$97.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7499994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,379. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at C$40,861.10. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 and have sold 35,552 shares valued at $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

