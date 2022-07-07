Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Trading Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12.
About Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT)
Featured Articles
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.