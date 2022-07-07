ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.80. Approximately 5,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.