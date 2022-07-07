Charles R. Holland Sells 3,001 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 214,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.47 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

