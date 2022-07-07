Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus cut Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 395.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $254,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

