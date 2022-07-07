Cerity Partners LLC Buys 50,883 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $63,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.46 and its 200 day moving average is $431.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

