Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 13.6% Higher

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.52. 4,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 131,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $519.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 739,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,522 shares of company stock worth $198,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 795,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

