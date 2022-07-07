Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.16

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,684. Also, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$55,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,775.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

