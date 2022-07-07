Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.42.

CS traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.14. 924,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.74. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.77 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

