Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.42.
CS traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.14. 924,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.74. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.77 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35.
In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
