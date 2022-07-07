CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 36,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 103,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)
