Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 73,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,210,364 shares.The stock last traded at $112.27 and had previously closed at $113.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

