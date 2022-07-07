ByteNext (BNU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83,956.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $287,854.28 and $83,956.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00138014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00871510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 678.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.