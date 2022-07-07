Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

