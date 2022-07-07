Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Cut by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.11. 1,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.