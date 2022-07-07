Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 8%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 297,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 186,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Brixton Metals alerts:

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.