Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.76. 163,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,914,780. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

