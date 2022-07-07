Brickley Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,708,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average of $267.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.