Brickley Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,708,000.
Shares of VUG opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average of $267.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
