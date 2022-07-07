Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 100247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Braveheart Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

