Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.27

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 358951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.
Braskem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BRKMY)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.