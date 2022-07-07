BoringDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $90.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $18.60 million and $90.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $129.46 or 0.00633567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

