Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

